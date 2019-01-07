Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Could play Friday or Sunday
Bjugstad (upper body) is expected to practice with the team Wednesday and could rejoin the lineup against the Flames or Canucks on Friday or Sunday, respectively, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
While the news does effectively rule Bjugstad out for another two contests, the fact that he has a more clear time frame to return to action should be encouraging for fantasy owners. Once given the green light to resume playing, the center should be considered a near lock for a top-six role.
