Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Could play wing in 2017

Bjugstad skated as the third-line right winger at practice Monday morning, the Sun Sentinel reports.

The 6-foot-6 winger spent most of the 2016-17 campaign centering the third line for the Panthers, scoring just 14 points in 54 contests. Selected in the first round of the 2010 NHL draft, Bjugstad showed promise early in his career, scoring 115 points in his first three full seasons. Jared McCann and Connor Brickley lined up at center and left wing, respectively, alongside Bjugstad during the session, so it'll be interesting to see which combinations head coach Bob Boughner rolls with in the team's opener Friday in Tampa.