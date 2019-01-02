Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Ditches non-contact jersey

Bjugstad (upper body) was in a regular sweater at practice Monday, but didn't participate in line rushes, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Bjugstad seems like a long shot to suit up versus Buffalo on Thursday, though no official announcement came from the team following practice. If he does sit out, the 26-year-old will miss his 12th consecutive game due to his upper-body issue. With Vincent Trocheck (ankle) and Derek MacKenzie (upper body) both on injured reserve, the Panthers' center depth has been stretched to the max this season.

