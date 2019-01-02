Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Ditches non-contact jersey
Bjugstad (upper body) was in a regular sweater at practice Monday, but didn't participate in line rushes, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Bjugstad seems like a long shot to suit up versus Buffalo on Thursday, though no official announcement came from the team following practice. If he does sit out, the 26-year-old will miss his 12th consecutive game due to his upper-body issue. With Vincent Trocheck (ankle) and Derek MacKenzie (upper body) both on injured reserve, the Panthers' center depth has been stretched to the max this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...