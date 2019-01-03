Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Expected to miss next two games
Bjugstad (upper body) is slated to remain sidelined for Florida's upcoming two contests, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Bjugstad has already missed the previous 11 outings due to his upper-body issue. The center's next opportunity to get back into action will be Tuesday's road trip to Pittsburgh, though no official timeline has been announced by the club at this point. Without Bjugstad or Vincent Trocheck (ankle), the Panthers figure to continue utilizing Henrik Borgstrom in a top-six role.
