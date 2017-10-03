Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Expected to play wing in 2017

Bjugstad skated as the third-line right winger in practice Monday morning.

The 6-foot-6 winger spent most of the 2016-17 campaign centering the third line for the Panthers, but scored just 14 points in 54 contests. Selected in the first round of the 2010 NHL draft, Bjugstad showed promise early in his career, scoring 115 points in his first three full seasons. Jared McCann and Connor Brickley will play center and left wing, respectively, alongside Bjugstad.