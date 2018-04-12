Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Finishes off his best season
Bjugstad scored 19 goals and a career-high 48 points during the 2017-18 campaign while playing in all 82 contests for the first time.
Bjugstad also had a positive plus-minus rating for the first time in his NHL career, finishing at a plus-7. Despite the personal best in points, he only scored a goal and seven points on the power play, his second straight year with single-digit power play points. Regardless, it was an impressive season from the 25-year-old, who will look for his shot to break the 50-point mark for the first time next season.
