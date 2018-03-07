Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: First career hat trick Tuesday

Bjugstad scored three goals on seven shots while adding two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.

It was the 25-year-old's first career hat trick. Bjugstad now has five goals and 16 points in 16 games since the beginning of February, and as long as he's riding shotgun for Aleksander Barkov, he should remain a potent fantasy force.