Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: First goal since return

Bjugstad scored his first goal since returning from an upper-body injury on Jan 13 during a 6-2 win over the Sharks on Monday.

Despite the goal, Bjugstad found himself on the fourth line during the latter half of Monday's victory. He skated only 11:36, the second lowest amongst Panther forwards. With the return of Vincent Trocheck and the rising play of Frank Vatrano, don't expect Bjugstad to be able to grab a spot in the top-six anytime soon.