Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Game-time call

Bjugstad (undisclosed) will likely be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Colorado, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bjugstad was feeling "surprisingly decent" Wednesday morning after leaving Tuesday's game against the Bruins due to an undisclosed injury, but his status for Thursday's contest is still up in the air. If Bjugstad's unable to go, Denis Malgin will likely draw into the lineup against the Avalanche.