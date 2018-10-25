Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Garners another assist Wednesday
Bjugstad orchestrated a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime road win over the Islanders.
Bjugstad tracked down a missed Aaron Ekblad shot from the point and made an incredible spin-o-rama pass to Frank Vatrano, who scored near the top of the crease. Even though Bjugstad committed a pair of minor penalties, he still ended up with 16:56 of ice time to exceed his season average thanks to the game going into overtime.
More News
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Tallies two points in overtime loss•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Ready to rock•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: May miss Tuesday's game•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Pots first of the season•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Off to good start in preseason•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Finishes off his best season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.