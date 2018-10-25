Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Garners another assist Wednesday

Bjugstad orchestrated a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime road win over the Islanders.

Bjugstad tracked down a missed Aaron Ekblad shot from the point and made an incredible spin-o-rama pass to Frank Vatrano, who scored near the top of the crease. Even though Bjugstad committed a pair of minor penalties, he still ended up with 16:56 of ice time to exceed his season average thanks to the game going into overtime.