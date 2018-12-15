Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Hopeful for Tuesday return
Bjugstad (upper body) will not play Saturday, but head coach Bob Boughner is hopeful he can return Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bjugstad will have missed five games if he does return on Tuesday. Recently he returned to practice in a non-contact jersey but isn't ready to play in Saturday's contest against the Maple Leafs. New AHL call-up Henrik Borgstrom will slot in at second line center until Bjugstad is healthy enough to return.
