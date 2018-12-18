Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Hoping for Saturday return
Bjugstad (upper body) won't play Tuesday and is considered doubtful for Thursday, but he's aiming for a return Saturday against the Red Wings, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Bjugstad appears set to miss five and, most likely, six straight contests as he continues to heal from an upper-body injury suffered against the Bruins on Dec. 4 and resurfaced following a game against the Avalanche two days later. Jayce Hawryluk seems a likely candidate to draw in again in Bjugstad's absence, though Colton Sceviour also remains on hand to fill in a bottom-six role.
