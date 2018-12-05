Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Leaves after high hit
Bjugstad departed early with an undisclosed injury from Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Bjugstad suffered a high hit during the game and was immediately sent to the room. Coach Bob Boughner had no update after the game but expect a status report by Thursday's contest versus the Avalanche.
More News
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Breaks point drought•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Opens scoring in big loss•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Pots a beauty•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Collects assist in win•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Garners another assist Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Tallies two points in overtime loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...