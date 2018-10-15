Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: May miss Tuesday's game

Bjugstad is dealing with an upper-body injury and he may not be available Tuesday against the Flyers, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Bjugstad did a little work after the rest of his teammates were done practicing, so there is at least a chance he will be able to play Tuesday. Last year, the Minnesota native had 19 goals on 230 shots, and this season he's been skating on Florida's top line. As such, if he misses this game, it will shake things up for the Panthers. If Bjugstad can't play Tuesday, his next chance to return is Friday.