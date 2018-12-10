Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Missing next two games
Bjugstad (upper body) will not join the team for their games Tuesday and Thursday, staying back in Florida to rehab instead. However, he is still considered day-to-day by the team.
That means Bjugstad's next chance to play is Saturday at home against the Maple Leafs. This was a bad time for the American forward to get hurt, as he was struggling mightily before his injury. Bjugstad only has one point, an assist, in his last 11 games, and now he has to wait to get healthy before he can try and right the ship.
