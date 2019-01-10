Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Nearing return
Bjugstad (upper body) was able to practice in a regular jersey Thursday and is "real close" according to coach Bob Boughner, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
While the news does effectively rule Bjugstad out against Edmonton on Thursday, it's probably too soon to close the door on the center playing in Friday's matchup with Calgary. The Panthers are sitting at 22 players on the active roster, so they won't need to make a corresponding move to activate the 26-year-old off injured reserve. Once he is given the all-clear, the Minneapolis native figures to slot back into a top-six role right away.
