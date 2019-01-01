Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Not playing Monday
Bjugstad (upper body) is scratched from Monday's lineup against the Red Wings, per the NHL.com roster report.
Bjugstad's status came down to the wire, which suggests that he may not be all that far off from a return. Despite missing the last 11 games, the Panthers have been reluctant to place him on injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...