Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Not ready yet
Bjugstad (upper body) won't play in Friday's road game versus the Flames, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bjugstad remains on injured reserve and will miss his 16th straight game, allowing Henrik Borgstrom to continue manning the third-line center position. Bjugstad is closing in on a return and will set his sights on Sunday's game versus the Canucks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...