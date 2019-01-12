Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Not ready yet

Bjugstad (upper body) won't play in Friday's road game versus the Flames, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bjugstad remains on injured reserve and will miss his 16th straight game, allowing Henrik Borgstrom to continue manning the third-line center position. Bjugstad is closing in on a return and will set his sights on Sunday's game versus the Canucks.

