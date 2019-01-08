Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Nursing neck injury
Bjugstad (upper body) didn't participate in Monday's practice, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Bjugstad has been unavailable for the Panthers' last 13 games with what the team is listing as an upper-body injury. That label prompted some to wonder whether Bjugstad might be nursing a concussion, but Richards relays that the forward's injury is a neck concern. While Bjugstad will be sidelined again Tuesday in PIttsburgh, the Panthers are holding out hope that he'll be able to get in some on-ice work at Wednesday's practice, which would theoretically pave the way for him to play in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday in Calgary or Sunday in Vancouver.
