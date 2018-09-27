Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Off to a good start in preseason

Bjugstad has two goals and two assists through three preseason games.

Bjugstad had an okay season last year putting up 49 points in 82 games, but is on the edge of remaining in the top six with after the trade for Mike Hoffman. With Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck down the middle, Bjugstad will take his place on the right wing in the top six, hoping to boost his numbers from last season.