Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Off to good start in preseason

Bjugstad has two goals and two assists through three preseason games.

Bjugstad had an OK season last year, putting up 49 points in 82 games, but he is on the edge of remaining in the top six after the trade for Mike Hoffman. With Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck down the middle, Bjugstad will take his place on the right wing in the top six, hoping to boost his numbers from last season.