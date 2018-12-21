Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: On track to play

Bjugstad (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Wings, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Bjugstad has missed Florida's last six games due to an upper-body injury, but all signs point to him making his return to the lineup against Detroit. The 26-year-old pivot will likely occupy a bottom-six role while at even strength, but he should also see time on the man advantage as a member of one of the Panthers' power-play units.