Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: On track to play
Bjugstad (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Wings, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Bjugstad has missed Florida's last six games due to an upper-body injury, but all signs point to him making his return to the lineup against Detroit. The 26-year-old pivot will likely occupy a bottom-six role while at even strength, but he should also see time on the man advantage as a member of one of the Panthers' power-play units.
More News
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Hoping for Saturday return•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Remains sidelined•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Traveling on road trip•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Hopeful for return Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Missing next two games•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Unfit to play Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...