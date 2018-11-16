Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Opens scoring in big loss
Bjugstad scored only two minutes into the game before the Panthers dropped the ball in a 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
The goal came off a tip in the high slot after a Mike Matheson shot from the point for Bjugstad's fourth of the season. He has found a groove since moving down to the third line with five points in the last seven games.
