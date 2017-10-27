Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Picks up helper Thursday

Bjugstad collected a helper in Thursday's blowout win over the Ducks.

It tells you something about Bjugstad's current role when the Panthers score eight times and he only walks away with one assist. The 25-year-old does still have six points in nine games, but he's been bumped down to the third line and had been held off the scoresheet in all but one of his last five outings entering Thursday. The sniper has actually been playing quite well this season, but the coach doesn't seem to want to give him many minutes. It's a situation worth monitoring, as Bjugstad is a fantasy weapon when he's in the top-six and finding twine consistency.