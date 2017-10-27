Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Picks up helper Thursday
Bjugstad collected a helper in Thursday's blowout win over the Ducks.
It tells you something about Bjugstad's current role when the Panthers score eight times and he only walks away with one assist. The 25-year-old does still have six points in nine games, but he's been bumped down to the third line and had been held off the scoresheet in all but one of his last five outings entering Thursday. The sniper has actually been playing quite well this season, but the coach doesn't seem to want to give him many minutes. It's a situation worth monitoring, as Bjugstad is a fantasy weapon when he's in the top-six and finding twine consistency.
More News
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Tallies two points in victory•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Adds two points at even strength•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Could play wing in 2017•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Will represent Team USA•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Continues to be used sparingly•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Scores opening goal against Flames•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...