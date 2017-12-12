Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Picks up overtime helper

Bjugstad delivered an assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime road win over the Red Wings.

The top-six pivot was the primary setup man on defenseman Mike Matheson's dagger in bonus hockey. Bjugstad's now mirrored his totals from last season (seven goals, seven assists) but he's done it in 24 fewer games. Hopefully you bought low on him ahead of this season.

