Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Pointless in return

Bjugstad has been held off the scoresheet in his two games back from an upper-body injury.

Despite putting eight shots on goal in his two appearances, Bjugstad was unable to put the puck in the back of the net. The center missed 16 games due to his upper-body issue, but has slotted right back into a top-six role -- though he hasn't been added back to the power play thus far.

