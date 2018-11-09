Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Pots a beauty
Bjugstad scored an impressive goal against the Oilers as his Panthers won the game 4-1 on Thursday.
Bjugstad won the faceoff himself and carried the puck around the outside of the offensive zone before dishing it off to his defender whose shot bounced right back on the stick of Bjugstad for an easy goal. The big 6'6" winger has found success since moving down to the third line as he now has seven points in 12 games.
