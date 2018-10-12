Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Pots first of the season
Bjugstad gave his team the lead with 10 seconds left in the second period in their eventual 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Bjugstad and the Panthers first line carried the team's offense scoring three of the four goals. All three scored their first goals of the season Thursday, with both Aleksander Barkov and Bjugstad tossing four shots on net. Barkov and Evgenii Dadonov were a lethal pair on offense last season, and Bjugstad will reap the benefits on the right wing as the season progresses. The 26-year-old is looking at a new career high in goals as long as the line stays together all season.
