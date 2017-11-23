Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Pots goal, shootout-winner Wednesday
Bjugstad recorded a goal and the shootout-winner during Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
The 25-year-old center is bouncing back well with five goals and 10 points in 21 games to start the year, giving him enough fantasy value to merit consideration in deeper formats.
