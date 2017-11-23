Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Pots goal, shootout-winner Wednesday

Bjugstad recorded a goal and the shootout-winner during Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old center is bouncing back well with five goals and 10 points in 21 games to start the year, giving him enough fantasy value to merit consideration in deeper formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories