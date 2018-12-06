Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Ready to rock

Bjugstad (undisclosed) participated in Thursday's morning skate and is expected to be in the lineup for the evening's matchup with the Avalanche, NHL.com's Alain Poupart reports.

Bjugstad left Tuesday's game against the Bruins due to an undisclosed injury, but he was reportedly feeling "surprisingly decent" Wednesday morning, and was never in serious danger of missing Thursday's contest. The 26-year-old American is expected to center Dryden Hunt and Juho Lammikko on the Panthers' third line against Colorado, and should also see time on the man advantage as a member of Florida's second power-play unit.