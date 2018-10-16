Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Ready to rock
Bjugstad (upper body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Flyers, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Bjugstad will slot into his usual role skating on the Panthers' top line and second power-play unit against Philadelphia. The 2010 first-round pick has potted one goal in three games this campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: May miss Tuesday's game•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Pots first of the season•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Off to good start in preseason•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Finishes off his best season•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Two points in favorable matchup•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Stays hot with two more points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...