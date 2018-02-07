Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Records apple win

Bjugstad registered a secondary assist in Tuesday night's 3-1 home win over the Canucks.

Bjugstad's now riding a three-game point streak, with the Cats clawing their way to wins in the last four. The American pivot hasn't scored since Dec. 19, but fantasy owners should know that he's on pace for a career-high 25 apples this campaign. Take what you can get from Bjugstad.