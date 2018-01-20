Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Registers assist in overtime win
Bjugstad dished out a helper to open the scoring in a 4-3 victory over Vegas on Friday.
The assist busted a short six-game scoreless drought for the 6-foot-2 forward. Bjugstad now has nine goals and 21 assists on the season, already surpassing his 14-point output in a very disappointing campaign last year. Still, there are probably better options available in most fantasy leagues.
