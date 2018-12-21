Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Remains sidelined

Despite a previous report that suggested otherwise, Bjugstad (upper body) isn't expected to return to action until after the holiday break, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Bjugstad's presence at Friday's practice led Richards to believe he'd likely be ready to return Saturday against Detroit, but the 26-year-old evidently wasn't feeling very well after the on-ice session. He'll almost certainly miss Florida's next two contests, but he could be ready to return next Friday against Montreal.