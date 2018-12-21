Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Remains sidelined
Despite a previous report that suggested otherwise, Bjugstad (upper body) isn't expected to return to action until after the holiday break, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Bjugstad's presence at Friday's practice led Richards to believe he'd likely be ready to return Saturday against Detroit, but the 26-year-old evidently wasn't feeling very well after the on-ice session. He'll almost certainly miss Florida's next two contests, but he could be ready to return next Friday against Montreal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...