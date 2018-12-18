Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Remains sidelined

Bjugstad (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Sabres, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bjugstad will miss a fifth consecutive game Tuesday, but he's traveling with the Panthers for their four-game road trip, so he could be ready to return at some point over the team's next three contests. Once healthy, the 26-year-old pivot will likely return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Florida's power-play units.