Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Remains sidelined
Bjugstad (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Sabres, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bjugstad will miss a fifth consecutive game Tuesday, but he's traveling with the Panthers for their four-game road trip, so he could be ready to return at some point over the team's next three contests. Once healthy, the 26-year-old pivot will likely return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Florida's power-play units.
