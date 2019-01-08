Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Shows up on IR

Bjugstad (upper body) has surfaced on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Bjugstad's been out of commission since Dec. 6. It appeared that the center was on track to return a few weeks after sustaining the apparent neck injury, but he's actually missed 13 straight games, and the Panthers will want to see how he looks in practice before activating him. A seventh-year skater with 50-point upside, Bjugstad has produced four goals and six assists through 27 games this season.