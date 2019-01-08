Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Shows up on IR
Bjugstad (upper body) has surfaced on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Bjugstad's been out of commission since Dec. 6. It appeared that the center was on track to return a few weeks after sustaining the apparent neck injury, but he's actually missed 13 straight games, and the Panthers will want to see how he looks in practice before activating him. A seventh-year skater with 50-point upside, Bjugstad has produced four goals and six assists through 27 games this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Nursing neck injury•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Could play Friday or Sunday•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Expected to miss next two games•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Not playing Monday•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Sits out again Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...