Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Sits out again Friday
Bjugstad (upper body) missed his ninth consecutive game Friday, having been omitted from a 5-3 home loss to the Canadiens.
Bjugstad needs to prove that he can withstand contact in practice before the Panthers would feel comfortable sending him to the ice for a game. The last known activity for the power-play contributor was a non-contact skate Thursday, but the good news is that he isn't currently on injured reserve.
