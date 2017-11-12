Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Snaps 12-game goal drought

Bjugstad scored Florida's only goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

The goal snapped a 12-game goal drought for the big center. Bjugstad was supposed to be a more prolific scorer than he's shown with the kitties, but at 25, he probably is what he is. And that's a 35-40 point player who struggles on his own side of the puck.

