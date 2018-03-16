Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Stays hot with two more points

Bjugstad scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 3-0 win over Boston.

Somehow Bjugstad is still widely available in seasonal leagues. Thursday's multi-point showing has him up to seven goals, 10 assists and 56 shots through his past 17 games, as he continues to thrive in a top-line role alongside Aleksander Barkov and Evgenii Dadonov. The trio has also now connected for an elite 5.23 goals and 16.36 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes at even strength, so Bjugstad's breakout stretch isn't a fluke.