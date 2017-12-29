Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Tallies two assists

Bjugstad had two helpers and two shots on goal in a 3-2 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

This continues a nice run of play for Bjugstad, who has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last eight games. The 25-year-old has 20 points in 37 contests, and he's also put 105 shots on net this year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories