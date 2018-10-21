Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Tallies two points in overtime loss

Bjugstad had a goal and an assist during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Bjugstad factored into the first two goals of the game by assisting on Keith Yandle's goal before adding one of his own that came right off a faceoff win by Aleksander Barkov. The big 6'6" winger has worked well with Barkov and Evgenii Dadonov on the first line, but this is his first multi-point game of the season. He now has three points in six games.