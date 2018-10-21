Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Tallies two points in overtime loss
Bjugstad had a goal and an assist during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Bjugstad factored into the first two goals of the game by assisting on Keith Yandle's goal before adding one of his own that came right off a faceoff win by Aleksander Barkov. The big 6'6" winger has worked well with Barkov and Evgenii Dadonov on the first line, but this is his first multi-point game of the season. He now has three points in six games.
More News
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Ready to rock•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: May miss Tuesday's game•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Pots first of the season•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Off to good start in preseason•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Finishes off his best season•
-
Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Two points in favorable matchup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.