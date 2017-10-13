Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Tallies two points in victory
Bjugstad scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's home win against the Blues.
Bjugstad pocketed a nifty, top-shelf goal on Jake Allen late in the third period, giving the Panthers an insurmountable 5-1 lead. The big 6-foot-6 forward now has two goals and two assists in his first three games. However, the 25-year-old is averaging a career-low ice time of just 12:38, so this early production may not be sustainable.
