Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Traveling on road trip

Bjugstad (upper body) has not been cleared to play, but will be with the Panthers on their upcoming four-game road trip. Head coach Bob Boughner hopes Bjugstad will be able to play this week.

Florida is on the road until the holiday break hits, so if the 26-year-old can play on this trip, he'll get a few extra days to rest up. However, it sounds like the Minneapolis native will finally be able to return soon, although the fact he hasn't been cleared yet makes it seem iffy he will be able to go Tuesday against the Sabres.