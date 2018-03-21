Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Two points in favorable matchup
Bjugstad finished with a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.
Bjugstad rounded out his line with four shots and a plus-1 rating in just 12:45 of ice time. The blowout nature of this contest likely explains his limited playing time, as Bjugstad certainly hasn't earned a demotion given his six goals and 14 points over the past 11 games.
