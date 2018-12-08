Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Unfit to play Saturday
Bjugstad, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, will miss Saturday's home game against the Rangers, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Bjugstad's injury isn't believed to be related to the high hit he absorbed in Tuesday's game against the Bruins. The seventh-year skater only has four points in 16 games in the last month, and this latest setback could be enough for select fantasy owners to give up on Bjugstad completely. Indeed, there's so much depth at the center position in general that you're bound to find a player off the wire who can meet or possibly exceed what Bjugstad's done of late. Denis Malgin will hold down the fort in the meantime for the Panthers.
