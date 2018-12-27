Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Wearing non-contact sweater

Bjugstad (upper body) took the ice in a non-contact jersey Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Considering Bjugstad has yet to be cleared for contact, it seems unlikely he will be ready in time for Friday's matchup with Montreal. The center has already missed eight games as a result of his upper-body issue, with no definitive return date in sight. The Panthers have been forced to shuffle their lines without Bjugstad and it appears Henrik Borgstrom will get a look at a top-six role for the time being, though that could change prior to puck drop Friday.