Cousins was credited with a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

After a lengthy review in the first period, Cousins was given an awarded goal after the net came off during a scramble out front. The 29-year-old will take them anyway he can get them at this point -- he entered the contest on a four-game point drought, and he's scored just twice since the start of December. The Ontario native has five tallies, 13 points, 59 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-3 rating through 40 appearances.