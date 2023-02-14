Cousins produced an assist in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Wild.
Cousins entered Monday with no points in his last four games. He's picked up six helpers in 13 contests since his last goal, though playing in a bottom-six role limits his effectiveness on offense. The 29-year-old forward has 19 points, 71 shots on net, 51 hits, 25 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 53 outings this season.
