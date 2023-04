Cousins recorded two assists in a 6-3 win over Boston in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Cousins had nine goals and 27 points in 79 regular-season appearances, so he isn't exactly known for his offensive contributions. In fact, this was Cousins' first multi-point game since Nov. 20. He's playing in a fourth-line role, so he shouldn't be expected to have many more games like this during the 2023 playoffs.