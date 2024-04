Cousins provided a goal and an assist in Florida's 6-0 victory over Ottawa on Thursday.

Cousins was held off the scoresheet in his previous 12 appearances, but he's better known for his physical contributions, so it's not surprising there was such a long gap between his offensive contributions. The 30-year-old has six goals, 12 points, 60 PIM and 121 hits in 64 outings in 2023-24. He figures to continue to play primarily in a bottom-six capacity going forward.